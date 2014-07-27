Farm to Counter: The Next Great Thing

|To call this a "grilled cheese" would be an insult.
We've been working on creating Good to Go, our local and organic food takeout restaurant, for a few months now. So it was with great interest that we read this recent article in the New York Times on the "farm to counter" movement. It's the Next Great Thing!
After decades of public hand-wringing about the empty calories and environmental impact of fast food, the farm-to-table notions that have revolutionized higher-end American restaurants have finally found a lucrative spot in the takeout line. The result already has a nickname: farm to counter.
“This is not a passing fad,” said B. Hudson Riehle, the research director for the National Restaurant Association, who added that locally grown food and sustainability were the top two customer priorities reported this year in the group’s annual poll of American chefs. “It’s only going to get stronger.”
We knew this was a good idea, but we had no idea the idea was already catching on and some farm-to-counter operations are already becoming chain restaurants. If you're interested in getting in on the ground floor of the Good to Go project, which we now hope could become a chain someday, get involved! We're crowd-funding a 20% share of the company!
