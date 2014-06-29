Good to Go is Good to Go So Let's Go!

The following post is from our new site for our new business: Good to Go Organic and Local Food Takeout Restaurant. Robin and I jumped on the chance to take over the very small space of the former Nectar Hills Farm store in Cherry Valley, NY, and turn it into a small, to-go only restaurant featuring organic and local food from our area.
We are crowd-funding the venture--offering shares for $100 worth 0.1% of the company. We hope to sell 200 shares, worth 20% of the company. We're asking our friends, family, and readers to buy shares and support this effort to bring local and organic food to the tables, sidewalks, and picnic areas of our beautiful part of the central leather-stocking region of upstate NY. Visit the website for more information on how to invest (be sure to read the business plan).
|The storefront of Good to Go Organic and
Local Food Takeout Restaurant in Cherry Valley, NY
Hi, Everyone,
My lease is signed, and 17 1/2 Main Street is waiting patiently for me to turn it into a tasty, healthy dynamo of a little kitchen. To do that, I'll need a bank loan, and to get that, I need an impressive show of support. From Friends, Family, Sustainable Food Enthusiasts, Upstate Small Business Investors, and of course, the many that want to see our dear Cherry Valley flourish.
Here are the details.
The bottom line is this: When I open, I will give this kitchen all I have: my heart and soul, blood, sweat and tears, and time and energy. The copious amount of encouraging words I've received has been overwhelming, but what I need from each of you now is another cliche altogether: put your money where your mouth is.
If you can't afford a whole share, go in on one with somebody. That's only fifty bucks: one for every year of my life that has led me to this very point. Please, I am raring to go. Literally: Good To Go. Help me get started: stomachs, palates, lives, minds, farms, the economy, the state, karma, earth...all these things will improve with this venture. Get excited with me.
Love and thanks,
Robin Supak
