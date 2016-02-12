New Book of Short Stories from Mort Mather

|A Stone's Throw, Orvie's Stories
We've been friends ever since. In fact, he still owes us a dinner at his son's excellent restaurant in Wells, Maine: Joshua's. Mort grows most of the restaurant's fresh, organic produce every year.
Mort's new book is A Stone's Throw, Orvie's Stories. You can read several pages of praise for these short stories on his site. Here's a taste:
“Mort Mather has captured the feel, the sounds and smells of rural life in the 40's”—U.S. Congresswoman Chellie Pingree
“Mort's writing is every bit as wonderful as the food in his splendid restaurant.”—J. Courtney Sullivan, author of the New York Times bestselling novels Commencement, Maine, and The Engagements
“A Stone's Throw is a wonderful collection of stories, told from the perspective of Orvie, a young boy growing up in the 1940s. Orvie's world is a swirl of outdoor adventures, forts, farm animal, school, chores, and family struggles. Through witty dialogue, rich descriptions of life on the farm, and the captivating voice of Orvie himself, Mort Mather invites you to enter Orvie's childlike imagination, and to remember your own. I love these stories and I know you will too.”—Patricia Leavy, Ph.D., bestselling author or Blue and LowFat Love
A Stone's Throw is available from Maine Writers Publishing. Visit Mort's site to find out how to get an autographed copy!
Mort is a shareholder of Good to Go Farm-to-Counter, LLC, our small, organic and local food takeout restaurant opening soon in Cherry Valley, NY. We still have $100 shares in the LLC available to our friends. To find out how you can invest, click here!
