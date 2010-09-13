Best Practices for Your Area

All gardening is local. Duh. So, if you want to be a great gardener, one of the best ways to start is to do what your neighbor does. This list of gardening blogs is broken down by state, so you can see what the gardeners in your area are doing, and make it work for you. If you're in a cold climate, you'll find the parent blog, Cold Climate Gardening, worth the subscription.
One of the things I found by reading local gardening blogs is types of plants that do well in this area, like black seeded Simpson lettuce and some blight-resistant heirloom tomatoes. From Cold Climate Gardening, I've been learning the names of flowers, since before I moved here to the land of rain, I wouldn't water it if I couldn't eat it. And if I didn't water it, I didn't care what it was called.
Such an awesome blog! :-) I love it -- thanks for the great tips!
http://www.idealcharity.blogspot.com/
Thanks!
Alex
Such an awesome blog! :-) I love it -- great post!
Alex
Psst: Come check out my charity blog:
http://www.idealcharity.blogspot.com/
Please become a follower! ;-)
Every time I see gardening blogs it really ease my mind. Most especially when I see photos of plants just beginning to sprout, or a mini garden just inside your backyard. It looks so relaxing. That is why I also made my own. By the way I'm Clint I am also a gardening enthusiast.
Thank you for the kind words
Wonderful blog. Thanks for your work. I also love your link to Cold Weather Gardening. I find that blog helpful as well. All the best in the upcoming season.
Spencer
http://cohoctonriverrockminifarm.wordpress.com/
There are some systems that allow you to garden in multiple "areas" if you will. If gardening is something that is serious business I found a good system. The garden master's bucket garden system. It promises 13 climate zones. What do you think?
