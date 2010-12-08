Manure Futures

This is an interesting article on the future of manure as fertilizer.
I would like to see a web site that listed local sources of manure so farmers could easily and less expensively use organic fertilizer.
We have a local "honor wagon" that has bags of dried horse manure for a couple of bucks per large bag. Great deal for me, and the people are making a little money off of something they need to get rid of anyway. If there was a manure site it could list these honor wagons too.
"So precious was manure that Chinese farmers stored it in burglarproof containers."
