If you can't have a dream garden...

We can't all have our dream garden, like the organic garden at this Maui bed and breakfast, where, if you show up when they're ripe, you could be served organic cherimoya. But no matter where you live, you can have a garden. If it's just a few parsley plants in a window, you can have fresh food at your fingertips.
To wit: if you're not following John Robb's Resilient Communities web site, you should. His post the other day on bag gardens is certainly worth taking a look at. If you don't have good soil, or you only have a concrete area in your back yard, you can garden right out of the bag!
