Our friends and local organic farmers Dave and Sonia
of Nectar Hills Farm could use your vote at the Raising Organic Family Farms
"The Farm Favorite
" contest.
From Feb. 22 – March 16, 2012, encourage your friends, family and social networks to vote for your story on Raising Organic Family Farms. Raising Organic Family Farms is excited to announce the launch of the “Farm Favorite “ people’s choice grant recipient. [...] The story with the most votes will receive the grant or scholarship requested as well as an additional $500 Farm Favorite grant from Raising Organic Family Farms.
We're encouraging our readers to go vote for Dave and Sonia
, who struggle to make ends meet while they provide our local area with organic grass-fed beef and many other organic meats, produce, honey, apple cider and more. Here's more of their story
from Raising Organic Family Farms:
Nectar Hills Farm is incredibly picturesque, with 200+ acres of pastured rolling hills, natural bubbling streams and crooked heirloom apple trees. It is the epitome of wild beauty. From the front steps of the 150 year old farmhouse it is easy to make out herds of sheep and scottish highlander cattle, seen as moving specks along the vast countryside. Curious pigs root through scattered brush with their babies in tow and two large emu birds step cautiously and proudly around the barnyard. Chickens and ducks cluck and waddle across the driveway enjoying their free range to the fullest, while the lone peacock seems to always be on his own personal mission. Grapes hang on a vine outside the kitchen door and near that stands a peach tree with fresh and fuzzy fruit. Throw in a few rescued dogs, a couple of friendly cats, several goats and three handsome horses and the joyful lively abundance has just begun to be summed up.
It's an encouraging story that should appeal to anyone who thinks that organic, local food is an important part or any sustainable economy. Go vote
!
2 comments:
I love seeing these farms get the attention they deserve! I feel like the public is starting to take notice, it maybe slow but it is happeneing.
-Adrianne
www.threeringlife.com
Thats true organic farms and gardeining is important , i ill definitely vote Dave and sonia.
Forex EA Review
