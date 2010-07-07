Like Music, Gardening Makes Better Students

What a great story. Nothing helps the planet more than people growing their own food, so teaching youngsters about it makes sense for their future. And learning first hand about science and work is great!in reference to:
"Pupils should be encouraged to grow vegetables and tend flowerbeds because gardening boosts a child’s development and improve standards in other subjects."
- Gardening ‘Can Boost Literacy and Numeracy’ | Cornucopia Institute (view on Google Sidewiki)
1 comment:
I am glad I found you. I do organic gardening in a school setting and have found it very difficult to engage other teachers in this activity. There are many opportunities for integrating curriculum in an authentic way, my students love it and are really learning. I'll share this with others and hope for better involvement from my fellow teachers.
