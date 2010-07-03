Another Fact about Organic Agriculture that Will Be Ignored

I've been seeing a lot of studies lately that prove organic is better. This one is especially interesting because pesticides are the worst of the worst when it comes to spraying. Linked to cancers, ADHD, Parkinson's, and many other diseases, pesticides harm agricultural workers and consumers, especially consumers who are children. We all suffer from the petroleum-based agriculture that big business forces on us, and the resultant environmental and health consequences.
As someone who enjoys a relatively pest-free garden even though I hardly work at it at all, this story is vindication. I do plant wild flower and clover borders to attract beneficial insects. I do make sure my soil is healthy so my plants aren't stressed into becoming bug magnets. But that's about it. Evenness, the big point of this article, takes care of the rest!
""Almost all the studies that have been done have looked at the number of species in an ecosystem," says Crowder. "Very few studies have looked at the relative abundance. We think our study is really one of the first to highlight that evenness is also important.""
- Organic farms win at potato pest control : Nature News (view on Google Sidewiki)
