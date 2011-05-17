Organic Weed Control - Best Tip Ever

Mort Mather has the best organic weed control tip ever in his blog today. Long time readers who know this technique should go ahead and read anyway, as he's updated it a bit. For those of you unfamiliar with Mort, don't miss The Garden Spot, a long time feature at Supak.com.
Meanwhile, it's still wet and muddy here, which has set me back a few weeks. I did manage to get peas, arugula, and lettuce in before this latest stretch of never ending clouds and rain, so it's not awful yet (a lot of locals up here say to wait till Memorial Day to plant any frost-sensitive plants anyway). And I've put out the two-inch layer of composted horse manure on the tomato spot, so the rain is helping fertilize that area, and I can use the Mort method of weed control there.
So, not all is lost yet. Still, I hope this isn't a glimpse of the summer to come, in which long stretches of wet, cool weather bring on another epidemic of tomato blight.
I love Mort's tips. I am not a large scale gardener, just a few veggies for my family every year, but I love to make sure I can keep as many weeds away as possible. So far this method of weed control has worked swimmingly for me. Thank you for the post to his blog and good luck with your gardening!
Thanks for sharing that tip! You wouldn't believe the weed control problems that my family has been having this past year and it has been driving us crazy. I will have to let them know about this and see how it goes! Do you have any other tips for us? I'd love to hear them, thanks!
Thanks for posting this, I've started a personal garden behind my house, but the weeds grow faster then the crops! so ive been looking for some weed control surprise to slow them down a bit, i plan on using these tips.
