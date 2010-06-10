NYT story features our friends and jerky meat suppliers

Our friends Dave and Sonia run Nectar Hills Farm just down the road from us, near Cooperstown, NY. We are members of their CSA, and we make our beef jerky from their grass-fed meat. They also grow terrific produce, have a wild ramp forrest (which is amazing), harvest honey, and many other things (pork, chickens, eggs, ducks, etc.).
They are mentioned in this story about local meat being sold in NY City, at green-markets, farmers markets, and the like. Yes, the meat costs more, but, as we like to say, grass-fed meats are better for you, the animal, and the planet.
There are two photos from Nectar Hills Farm in this story, and even more on their website.
in reference to: Local Meat Is Becoming Easier to Find - NYTimes.com (view on Google Sidewiki)
